Recent News

The Rev. Mr. Michael Brungardt lifts the Easter candle during the Holy Saturday liturgy at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He is shining the light on physician assisted suicide with a recently published article. (Advance photo)

The National Catholic Bioethics Quarterly recently published an article, “A Study of Accompaniment at the End of Life,” by Deacon Michael G. Brungardt.

The article distinguishes the need for “a truly ethical response” and an “authentic, loving accompaniment” of those who are in the dying process, Deacon Brungardt writes. “Emphasis is often placed on the care of circumstances rather than the care of persons.”

The article stems from his study of the “right to die” and “death with dignity” movements that seem to be gaining in popularity in the United States and in Europe.

