Recent News

Might it be a papal encyclical? Perhaps a letter from the bishop? Or possibly an article explaining the mysteries of God’s Kingdom? Or do I dare say a “View from the Rectory Window” column? Would any of these articles or columns be the number one reason parishioners would go to the diocesan web page to read, making it go viral?
The answer, as you have guessed, is no! The number one “hit” on the diocesan website is when the announcement is made for new priest assignments!
The graces of assignment changes
