Recent News

Rachel Stuhlsatz instructs her children about one of the relics of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Friday, April 13, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. The children, from left, are Ella, Will and Gwen. They are with their grandmother, Marian Stuhlsatz. (Advance photo)

THOUSANDS VENERATE RELICS OF ST. PIO OF PIETRELCINA

The love for one of the church’s contemporary mystics was evident Friday, April 13, when thousands from the Diocese of Wichita and surrounding dioceses venerated relics of St. Pio of Pietrelcina in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
About 4,000 of the faithful stood throughout the day in lines that wound from the front of the cathedral, around the entrance lobby, through the walkway from the gathering space – and at times out into the parking lot. And that figure doesn’t count those who only attended Mass or visited without getting into the line.
The graces of assignment changes

Might it be a papal encyclical? Perhaps a letter from the bishop? Or possibly an article explaining the mysteries of God’s Kingdom? Or do I dare say a “View from the Rectory Window” column? Would any of these articles or columns be the number one reason parishioners would go to the diocesan web page to read, making it go viral?
The answer, as you have guessed, is no! The number one “hit” on the diocesan website is when the announcement is made for new priest assignments!
