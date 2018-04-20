Recent News

Spiritual Life Center news, April 20, 2018
THOUSANDS VENERATE RELICS OF ST. PIO OF PIETRELCINA
The love for one of the church’s contemporary mystics was evident Friday, April 13, when thousands from the Diocese of Wichita and surrounding dioceses venerated relics of St. Pio of Pietrelcina in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
About 4,000 of the faithful stood throughout the day in lines that wound from the front of the cathedral, around the entrance lobby, through the walkway from the gathering space – and at times out into the parking lot. And that figure doesn’t count those who only attended Mass or visited without getting into the line.
