DIOCESE TO CELEBRATE HUMANAE VITAE’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the encyclical of Blessed Paul VI, better known by its Latin title, “Humanae Vitae.” Many, including every pope since Paul VI, have understood the cautionary statements offered in HV about the anti-life, anti-marriage, and anti-family values that would ensue with the widespread use of contraception.

It predicted, with amazing accuracy, the dire consequences of a widespread contraceptive mentality: An increase in marital infidelity; a persistent decline in moral standards; a loss of respect for human dignity, especially of women; and the use of contraception and abortion as tools for states to control population growth and to attempt to interfere in citizens’ sexual relationships.

