SEVEN JUBILARIAN PRIESTS HONORED AT CHRISM MASS

11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES
Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Seven priests celebrating jubilee milestones were honored at the Mass of Chrism Tuesday, March 27, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
They were asked by email to respond to the question: “How has the priesthood made me who I am?”
