PADRE PIO RELICS TO STOP IN THE DIOCESE ON APRIL 13

Relics of St. Pio of Pietrelcina will visit the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, April 13.

They are on tour through the Unites States, Canada, and Mexico as part of a 50th anniversary of Padre Pio’s death.

Continue reading