PADRE PIO RELICS TO STOP IN THE DIOCESE ON APRIL 13

11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES
Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Relics of St. Pio of Pietrelcina will visit the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, April 13.
They are on tour through the Unites States, Canada, and Mexico as part of a 50th anniversary of Padre Pio’s death.
