BISHOPS OF KANSAS ISSUE STATEMENT IN SUPPORT OF ADOPTION PROTECTION

11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES
Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Continue reading
The leaders of the Catholic Church in the State of Kansas issued a statement in Topeka in support of the Adoption Protection Act Tuesday, March 20.
The legislation would protect Catholic and other faith-based adoption agencies – without interfering with anyone’s right to adopt.
Continue reading