CATHOLIC CHARITIES IS NEEDED TO CARRY OUT THE WORK OF THE GOSPEL

In a recent interview to discuss the 75th anniversary of Catholic Charities service in the community, Janet Valente Pape described the mission of the organization as doing “the rock-bottom work of the Gospel.”

What does that mean? That at its very core, the ministry is providing services that Jesus himself provided. Help to the poor, food for the hungry, and hope for all in need.

