11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES

Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Continue reading

CATHOLIC CHARITIES IS NEEDED TO CARRY OUT THE WORK OF THE GOSPEL

In a recent interview to discuss the 75th anniversary of Catholic Charities service in the community, Janet Valente Pape described the mission of the organization as doing “the rock-bottom work of the Gospel.”
What does that mean? That at its very core, the ministry is providing services that Jesus himself provided. Help to the poor, food for the hungry, and hope for all in need.
Continue reading

  • Cathedral candlepower
    Cathedral candlepower Easter Vigil Mass
  • United diocese
    United diocese Chrism Mass
  • Well-fed and healthy
    Well-fed and healthy Clinic and diner together

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up