CATHOLIC CHARITIES IS NEEDED TO CARRY OUT THE WORK OF THE GOSPEL

11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES
Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
In a recent interview to discuss the 75th anniversary of Catholic Charities service in the community, Janet Valente Pape described the mission of the organization as doing “the rock-bottom work of the Gospel.”
What does that mean? That at its very core, the ministry is providing services that Jesus himself provided. Help to the poor, food for the hungry, and hope for all in need.
