SEVERAL OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO HELP COUPLES IMPROVE THE HEALTH OF THEIR MARRIAGE

11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES
Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Improving marital health is similar to physical health, and in some ways, they are connected. Studies by Lois Verbrugge and James House at the University of Michigan show that an unhappy marriage can increase your chances of getting sick by about 35 percent and decrease your lifespan by about four years.
