11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES

Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Continue reading

SEVERAL OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO HELP COUPLES IMPROVE THE HEALTH OF THEIR MARRIAGE

Improving marital health is similar to physical health, and in some ways, they are connected. Studies by Lois Verbrugge and James House at the University of Michigan show that an unhappy marriage can increase your chances of getting sick by about 35 percent and decrease your lifespan by about four years.
Continue reading

  • Cathedral candlepower
    Cathedral candlepower Easter Vigil Mass
  • United diocese
    United diocese Chrism Mass
  • Well-fed and healthy
    Well-fed and healthy Clinic and diner together

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up