11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES

Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
CAMP TOTUS TUUS IS DESCRIBED AS ‘INDESCRIBABLE’

One could spend hours trying to compose a list of all the remarkable characteristics of Camp Totus Tuus: skits, all-night adoration, flannels, hacky-sack, Liturgy of the Hours, Olympic games, dance parties, enlivening talks about our faith, daily Mass, authentic friendships, and an encounter with the person of Jesus Christ are only glimpses into the adventure that is Camp Totus Tuus.
