GRANDPARENTS CAN BE A CALMING FORCE IN A DIVORCE

11 ELEVATED AS READERS OR ACOLYTES
Eleven seminarians of the Diocese of Wichita were elevated to special ministries by Bishop Carl A. Kemme at a Mass of Institution for Readers and Acolytes Monday, March 26, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Continue reading
Grandparents can be a calming force when the storm of divorce hits a home. Your grandchildren need your presence during this time more than ever. You need to be like Jesus and love on those kids like he would if he were here.
Continue reading