MISSIONARIES GETTING ‘DIRTY’ IN THE SPIRITUAL TRENCHES

Andy Churray and Jennie Padilla are working in the spiritual trenches for Jesus.
The two Dirty Vagabond Ministries missionaries work in and around North High School, a school that may have more Catholic youth enrolled than any other public high school in the state.
Churray said the ministry is looking for youth who might “be slipping through the cracks” in the Northside neighborhoods.
“We want to step in and be the hands and feet of Christ and really enculturate ourselves with the surroundings and with the area that we go into and try to reach young people,” he said in an interview at the Underground, their youth center on the southwest corner of Waco and Thirteenth streets, about a block away from North High.
BLESSED SACRAMENT PARISHIONER LOVES TO PRAY, GO TO MASS, AND GO SHOPPING

I have a disability, it’s Down Syndrome. I want you to see all the things I can do, not what I can’t do. My abilities, not disabilities. Give me a job to do and I can do it. Give me a song, and I’ll sing it. Give me a smile and I’ll give you love. Give me love and I’ll give you a hug. Give me routines and I’m content.
