SR. MARY KEVIN ROONEY TO THE PHILIPPINES FOR FORMATION WORK

BISHOP WELCOMES 376 AT RITES IN CATHEDRAL
Bishop Carl A. Kemme last weekend welcomed hundreds of baptized and unbaptized persons who will formally become members of the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil Saturday, March 31.
“You represent to me a tremendous gift from God, a blessing to us, hopefully as much as the church will be a blessing to you,” he said.
Bishop Kemme oversaw three Rites of Election, one held on Saturday, Feb. 17 and two on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Forty-two parishes from throughout the Diocese of Wichita participated. The catechumens, who are unbaptized, and the candidates were sent from their parishes to the bishop, who received them in the mother church of the diocese.
Sister Mary Kevin Rooney remembers arriving at the Wichita motherhouse of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ in 1947: her 318-mile bus trip from Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, ended at 3 a.m. on Aug. 29.
Her next assignment, in the Philippines, which is over 8,000 miles away, probably won’t take much longer than it took to get to Wichita from Nebraska. Sister Mary Kevin will leave Thursday, March 22, for Quezon City, which is nearly surrounded by the capital city of Manila, for a 10-month appointment as a spiritual companion for four young ASCs now in formation.
