PADRE PIO RELICS TO STOP IN THE DIOCESE ON APRIL 13

BISHOP WELCOMES 376 AT RITES IN CATHEDRAL

Bishop Carl A. Kemme last weekend welcomed hundreds of baptized and unbaptized persons who will formally become members of the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil Saturday, March 31.

“You represent to me a tremendous gift from God, a blessing to us, hopefully as much as the church will be a blessing to you,” he said.

Bishop Kemme oversaw three Rites of Election, one held on Saturday, Feb. 17 and two on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.

Forty-two parishes from throughout the Diocese of Wichita participated. The catechumens, who are unbaptized, and the candidates were sent from their parishes to the bishop, who received them in the mother church of the diocese.

