KANSAS CATHOLIC CONFERENCE ASKING FOR SUPPORT FOR FAITH-BASED ADOPTION AGENCIES

BISHOP WELCOMES 376 AT RITES IN CATHEDRAL
Bishop Carl A. Kemme last weekend welcomed hundreds of baptized and unbaptized persons who will formally become members of the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil Saturday, March 31.
“You represent to me a tremendous gift from God, a blessing to us, hopefully as much as the church will be a blessing to you,” he said.
Bishop Kemme oversaw three Rites of Election, one held on Saturday, Feb. 17 and two on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Forty-two parishes from throughout the Diocese of Wichita participated. The catechumens, who are unbaptized, and the candidates were sent from their parishes to the bishop, who received them in the mother church of the diocese.
Continue reading
There was a time not long ago when almost every living human recognized that the ideal situation for a child was a home with a married mother and father. Of course, the world being what it is this side of Eden, life’s messiness often intervened to thwart such arrangements. In those cases, people did the best they could to deal with difficult circumstances, often through heroic efforts by single mothers. But the ideal was a given, made obvious by the basic facts of biology and lived experience.
However, recent years have witnessed the swiftest social transformation in the history of mankind.
Continue reading