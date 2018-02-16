PRAY, FAST, GIVE THIS LENT, BISHOP KEMME WRITES

FR. SHAWN MCKNIGHT ORDAINED A BISHOP
Yet another young, dedicated priest of the Diocese of Wichita was ordained to the fullness of the priesthood Tuesday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City, Missouri. Twenty-one bishops and archbishops took part in the episcopal ordination of Bishop W. Shawn McKnight in front of over 1,200 of the faithful, many of whom traveled from Kansas to attend.
On Wednesday of this past week, Ash Wednesday, we began one of the Church’s most important liturgical seasons: Lent. The 40 days of Lenten penance, which includes prayer, fasting and charity, are designed to help us prepare spiritually for the Lord’s Paschal mystery celebrated during the Sacred Triduum, culminating of course with Easter Sunday. This is a most important time for us as Christians and one, which we are called to observe with diligence and attention.
