PRAY, FAST, GIVE THIS LENT, BISHOP KEMME WRITES

On Wednesday of this past week, Ash Wednesday, we began one of the Church’s most important liturgical seasons: Lent. The 40 days of Lenten penance, which includes prayer, fasting and charity, are designed to help us prepare spiritually for the Lord’s Paschal mystery celebrated during the Sacred Triduum, culminating of course with Easter Sunday. This is a most important time for us as Christians and one, which we are called to observe with diligence and attention.

