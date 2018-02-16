MATT MAHER TO PERFORM MARCH 1 IN WICHITA

FR. SHAWN MCKNIGHT ORDAINED A BISHOP
Yet another young, dedicated priest of the Diocese of Wichita was ordained to the fullness of the priesthood Tuesday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City, Missouri. Twenty-one bishops and archbishops took part in the episcopal ordination of Bishop W. Shawn McKnight in front of over 1,200 of the faithful, many of whom traveled from Kansas to attend.
Matt Maher, originally from Newfoundland, Canada, has been living in Nashville, Tennessee, for the last six years. But the Nashville music scene has not affected his music, he says.
“I think being in a city full of music creators, though, has fostered and encouraged creativity,” he said last week from Phoenix. “You get into a rhythm of life with your peers, and your spouses don’t feel as crazy for marrying a musician – which is always nice!”
