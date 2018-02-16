MATT MAHER TO PERFORM MARCH 1 IN WICHITA

Matt Maher, originally from Newfoundland, Canada, has been living in Nashville, Tennessee, for the last six years. But the Nashville music scene has not affected his music, he says.

“I think being in a city full of music creators, though, has fostered and encouraged creativity,” he said last week from Phoenix. “You get into a rhythm of life with your peers, and your spouses don’t feel as crazy for marrying a musician – which is always nice!”

