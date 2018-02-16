FR. SHAWN MCKNIGHT ORDAINED A BISHOP

Yet another young, dedicated priest of the Diocese of Wichita was ordained to the fullness of the priesthood Tuesday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City, Missouri. Twenty-one bishops and archbishops took part in the episcopal ordination of Bishop W. Shawn McKnight in front of over 1,200 of the faithful, many of whom traveled from Kansas to attend.
Continue reading

MATT MAHER TO PERFORM MARCH 1 IN WICHITA

Matt Maher, originally from Newfoundland, Canada, has been living in Nashville, Tennessee, for the last six years. But the Nashville music scene has not affected his music, he says.
“I think being in a city full of music creators, though, has fostered and encouraged creativity,” he said last week from Phoenix. “You get into a rhythm of life with your peers, and your spouses don’t feel as crazy for marrying a musician – which is always nice!”
Continue reading

  • Reading aloud
    Reading aloud Advance for the blind
  • Hungry for Christ
    Hungry for Christ Fasting all year
  • Love saves lives
    Love saves lives March for Life

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up