ENCUENTRO TO FOSTER EVANGELIZATION

The V (fifth) Encuentro will be held this year at St. Andrew Parish in Independence. One of the reasons and objectives of the V Encuentro process is to encourage the Catholic faithful to listen with deep attention to the needs, challenges, and aspirations of the growing Hispanic population all over the United States. Above all, it prepares us as a church to better recognize, embrace, and promote the many gifts and talents that Hispanic people share in the church and in society.

