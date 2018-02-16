ENCUENTRO TO FOSTER EVANGELIZATION

FR. SHAWN MCKNIGHT ORDAINED A BISHOP
Yet another young, dedicated priest of the Diocese of Wichita was ordained to the fullness of the priesthood Tuesday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City, Missouri. Twenty-one bishops and archbishops took part in the episcopal ordination of Bishop W. Shawn McKnight in front of over 1,200 of the faithful, many of whom traveled from Kansas to attend.
The V (fifth) Encuentro will be held this year at St. Andrew Parish in Independence. One of the reasons and objectives of the V Encuentro process is to encourage the Catholic faithful to listen with deep attention to the needs, challenges, and aspirations of the growing Hispanic population all over the United States. Above all, it prepares us as a church to better recognize, embrace, and promote the many gifts and talents that Hispanic people share in the church and in society.
