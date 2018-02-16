WHAT MAKES A STEWARDSHIP DIOCESE DIFFERENT FROM OTHER DIOCESES?

FR. SHAWN MCKNIGHT ORDAINED A BISHOP

Yet another young, dedicated priest of the Diocese of Wichita was ordained to the fullness of the priesthood Tuesday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City, Missouri. Twenty-one bishops and archbishops took part in the episcopal ordination of Bishop W. Shawn McKnight in front of over 1,200 of the faithful, many of whom traveled from Kansas to attend.

