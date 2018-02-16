FR. SHAWN MCKNIGHT ORDAINED A BISHOP

Yet another young, dedicated priest of the Diocese of Wichita was ordained to the fullness of the priesthood Tuesday, Feb. 6, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Jefferson City, Missouri. Twenty-one bishops and archbishops took part in the episcopal ordination of Bishop W. Shawn McKnight in front of over 1,200 of the faithful, many of whom traveled from Kansas to attend.
WHAT MAKES A STEWARDSHIP DIOCESE DIFFERENT FROM OTHER DIOCESES?

The Office of Stewardship in the Diocese of Wichita receives many questions about the diocesan practice of stewardship. What they are often really asking is: How is a stewardship diocese different? In what ways is the Diocese of Wichita implementing stewardship differently?
