BISHOP KEMME HOPES TO UNVEIL VISION STATEMENT AT CHRISM MASS MARCH 27

This past fall, as you may know, I conducted 10 listening sessions throughout the diocese, gathering in various places and with various groups of our diocesan family. These listening sessions were intended to give me an opportunity to listen to the Holy Spirit truly at work in the hearts and souls of the people I and my brother priests are honored to serve.

I can say with all honesty that I was deeply inspired and moved by so much of what I heard, reflecting on three simple but profound questions: What do we do well as a diocese?, What could and should we be doing better?, and, What priorities should we focus on for the next three to five years?

