ABORTION SURVIVOR CAPTIVATES PILGRIMS IN TOPEKA

Melissa Ohden kept everyone spellbound. She shouldn’t have been there. She shouldn’t have been speaking to the 1,300 – mostly youth and teens – attending the rally. And they hung on to her every word.
“I was not supposed to be born alive,” she said....
CATHOLIC INSTITUTE FOUNDER TO SPEAK AT BLESSED SACRAMENT ON TOPIC OF DISCIPLES

Sherry Weddell, founder of the Catherine of Siena Institute in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will lead a one-day workshop about Forming Intentional Disciples Saturday, Feb. 10, for this year’s Winter Summit, sponsored by the parish and the diocesan Office of Faith Formation.
  • Love saves lives
    Love saves lives March for Life
  • Brand-new bishop
    Brand-new bishop Ordination in Missouri
  • 25 years
    25 years Superintendent to retire

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

