CATHOLIC CHARITIES CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF SERVING FAMILIES AND THEIR CHILDREN

In a given year, Catholic Charities celebrates a lot of birthdays. Every child at St. Anthony Family Shelter and Harbor House who has a birthday while in the shelter receives a party complete with cake, decorations, and gifts. We do this because each individual who comes through our doors is special. Each is made in the image and likeness of God.

Now, it’s our time to celebrate. This year marks Catholic Charities’ 75th birthday.

