ABORTION SURVIVOR CAPTIVATES PILGRIMS IN TOPEKA

Melissa Ohden kept everyone spellbound. She shouldn’t have been there. She shouldn’t have been speaking to the 1,300 – mostly youth and teens – attending the rally. And they hung on to her every word.
“I was not supposed to be born alive,” she said....
CATHOLIC CHARITIES CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF SERVING FAMILIES AND THEIR CHILDREN

In a given year, Catholic Charities celebrates a lot of birthdays. Every child at St. Anthony Family Shelter and Harbor House who has a birthday while in the shelter receives a party complete with cake, decorations, and gifts. We do this because each individual who comes through our doors is special. Each is made in the image and likeness of God.
Now, it’s our time to celebrate. This year marks Catholic Charities’ 75th birthday.
  • Love saves lives
    Love saves lives March for Life
  • Brand-new bishop
    Brand-new bishop Ordination in Missouri
  • 25 years
    25 years Superintendent to retire

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

