ABORTION SURVIVOR CAPTIVATES PILGRIMS IN TOPEKA

Melissa Ohden kept everyone spellbound. She shouldn’t have been there. She shouldn’t have been speaking to the 1,300 – mostly youth and teens – attending the rally. And they hung on to her every word.
“I was not supposed to be born alive,” she said....
Continue reading

PASSING ON THE FAITH IN YOUR FAMILY

Pope Francis reminded us recently, as he celebrated the baptisms of 34 children, that faith is transmitted in the “dialect” that exists within every home.
Dialect means a particular form of a language that is peculiar to a specific region or social group. The pope seems to be suggesting that every home is a specific region with its own dialect. Each family has its own language, its own way to communicate.
Continue reading

  • Love saves lives
    Love saves lives March for Life
  • Brand-new bishop
    Brand-new bishop Ordination in Missouri
  • 25 years
    25 years Superintendent to retire

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up