PASSING ON THE FAITH IN YOUR FAMILY

Pope Francis reminded us recently, as he celebrated the baptisms of 34 children, that faith is transmitted in the “dialect” that exists within every home.

Dialect means a particular form of a language that is peculiar to a specific region or social group. The pope seems to be suggesting that every home is a specific region with its own dialect. Each family has its own language, its own way to communicate.

Continue reading