PASSING ON THE FAITH IN YOUR FAMILY

ABORTION SURVIVOR CAPTIVATES PILGRIMS IN TOPEKA
Melissa Ohden kept everyone spellbound. She shouldn’t have been there. She shouldn’t have been speaking to the 1,300 – mostly youth and teens – attending the rally. And they hung on to her every word.
“I was not supposed to be born alive,” she said....
Pope Francis reminded us recently, as he celebrated the baptisms of 34 children, that faith is transmitted in the “dialect” that exists within every home.
Dialect means a particular form of a language that is peculiar to a specific region or social group. The pope seems to be suggesting that every home is a specific region with its own dialect. Each family has its own language, its own way to communicate.
