DON’T LET THE COURTS DIVIDE YOUR ESTATE

ABORTION SURVIVOR CAPTIVATES PILGRIMS IN TOPEKA
Melissa Ohden kept everyone spellbound. She shouldn’t have been there. She shouldn’t have been speaking to the 1,300 – mostly youth and teens – attending the rally. And they hung on to her every word.
“I was not supposed to be born alive,” she said....
Continue reading
Experts say we will soon “drive” self-driving cars that can take us where we want to go while allowing us to sit back and sleep, play chess, read, or do anything else that helps us relax.
While that may be the future, most people are not ready to turn over control and trust self-driving cars.
Continue reading