MEN’S CONFERENCE FEB. 17 AT KMC

SR. THERESE OFF TO LIBERIA IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF MARTYRS

The West African country of Liberia is still recovering from an Ebola epidemic and two continuous civil wars – one of which claimed the lives of five missionary Adorers of the Blood of Christ in 1992.

Nonetheless, Sister Therese Wetta, an Adorer of the Blood of Christ, Wichita, will be returning to Liberia in about a week because of the country’s great need for assistance and because of a call by the Holy Spirit. Another Adorer, Sr. Zita Resch of Lichtenstein, will serve with her. Sister Therese is hopeful two other ASCs will join them in the next few months.

Continue reading