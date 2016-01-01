BISHOP KEMME: BEST WISHES TO THE FAITHFUL THIS NEW YEAR

FR. BORKENHAGEN STUDYING SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS
The intensive Italian is over, the intensive studying has begun – and Father Jason Borkenhagen is enjoying every minute of it.
The priest of the Diocese of Wichita, who served as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Parsons for the last 12 years, is studying theology and priestly formation in Rome at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, known as the Angelicum, and at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, known as Santa Croce.
Happy New Year! I wish to take this opportunity to extend to all of you and your loved ones my prayers and best wishes for a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.
As Christians with faith in Jesus Christ and the eternal destiny he secured for us by his passion, death and resurrection, we look beyond the passing of the years and the cycle of the seasons to the eternity that is our future glory.
