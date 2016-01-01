BISHOP KEMME: BEST WISHES TO THE FAITHFUL THIS NEW YEAR

Happy New Year! I wish to take this opportunity to extend to all of you and your loved ones my prayers and best wishes for a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.

As Christians with faith in Jesus Christ and the eternal destiny he secured for us by his passion, death and resurrection, we look beyond the passing of the years and the cycle of the seasons to the eternity that is our future glory.

