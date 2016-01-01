MASS NUMBERS IN DIOCESE UP 3 PERCENT OVER 2016

FR. BORKENHAGEN STUDYING SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS
The intensive Italian is over, the intensive studying has begun – and Father Jason Borkenhagen is enjoying every minute of it.
The priest of the Diocese of Wichita, who served as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Parsons for the last 12 years, is studying theology and priestly formation in Rome at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, known as the Angelicum, and at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, known as Santa Croce.
According to data released by Father Michael Simone, chancellor of the diocese, an average of 55,400 persons attended a weekend Mass in October, an increase of 1,200 persons and a 3 percent increase from the previous year. Nearly 50 percent of the diocese attended Mass on a weekend, more than double the national average of 23 percent.
