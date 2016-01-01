RETROUVAILLE RETURNS TO THE DIOCESE OF WICHITA

FR. BORKENHAGEN STUDYING SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS
The intensive Italian is over, the intensive studying has begun – and Father Jason Borkenhagen is enjoying every minute of it.
The priest of the Diocese of Wichita, who served as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Parsons for the last 12 years, is studying theology and priestly formation in Rome at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, known as the Angelicum, and at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, known as Santa Croce.
Marriage can be hard, really hard. And time has a way of changing things. The once young, giddy, and vibrant couple in love now faces the everyday challenges of marital life. Through the challenges couples can grow apart and – without the proper communication and commitment to one another – divorce may result.
For those who find it difficult to cope, there is hope through the Retrouvaille ministry.
