HANDICAP DOESN’T STOP YOUNG WOMAN FROM PARTICIPATING IN MANY ACTIVITIES

My name is Catherine Graham and I have four siblings. I am the second oldest of five children. On top of that there are two sets of twins in my family.

I have a handicap known as Spina bifida. Spina bifida has left me paralyzed from the waist down, causing me to use a wheelchair. This has not stopped from doing things at all.

Continue reading