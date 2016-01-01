HANDICAP DOESN’T STOP YOUNG WOMAN FROM PARTICIPATING IN MANY ACTIVITIES

FR. BORKENHAGEN STUDYING SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS
The intensive Italian is over, the intensive studying has begun – and Father Jason Borkenhagen is enjoying every minute of it.
The priest of the Diocese of Wichita, who served as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Parsons for the last 12 years, is studying theology and priestly formation in Rome at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, known as the Angelicum, and at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, known as Santa Croce.
My name is Catherine Graham and I have four siblings. I am the second oldest of five children. On top of that there are two sets of twins in my family.
I have a handicap known as Spina bifida. Spina bifida has left me paralyzed from the waist down, causing me to use a wheelchair. This has not stopped from doing things at all.
