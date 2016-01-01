SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER AFFECTS MANY IN THE WINTER

FR. BORKENHAGEN STUDYING SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS

The intensive Italian is over, the intensive studying has begun – and Father Jason Borkenhagen is enjoying every minute of it.

The priest of the Diocese of Wichita, who served as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Parsons for the last 12 years, is studying theology and priestly formation in Rome at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, known as the Angelicum, and at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, known as Santa Croce.

Continue reading