BISHOP KEMME: A BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO ALL

The Solemnity of Christmas will be upon us very soon. I wish to take this opportunity to extend to all of you, the people of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita my heartfelt wishes for a blessed and joyful Christmas. I pray that you and your loved ones will experience the deeply personal love of God as you gather for Christmas Mass and later with family and friends to continue to celebrate the wonder of the incarnation of God’s only begotten Son.

I encourage you to make Christmas a spiritual time....

