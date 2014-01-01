BISHOP KEMME: A BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO ALL

ORIENTING PRAYER FOR THE FAITHFUL
There are few practices more spiritually fulfilling than Eucharistic adoration, but a group of volunteers is making prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament nearly transcendent.
Jesse Elpers, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Wichita, said the seed for Wichita Adore Ministries, or WAM, was planted about six years ago with a group organizing Eucharistic adoration.
“And back in 2014 it kind of blew up. Suddenly there were hundreds of people coming to each adoration event,” he said.
The Solemnity of Christmas will be upon us very soon. I wish to take this opportunity to extend to all of you, the people of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita my heartfelt wishes for a blessed and joyful Christmas. I pray that you and your loved ones will experience the deeply personal love of God as you gather for Christmas Mass and later with family and friends to continue to celebrate the wonder of the incarnation of God’s only begotten Son.
I encourage you to make Christmas a spiritual time....
