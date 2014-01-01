APPEAL TO HELP PARISHES WITH SECOND PRIEST IS ABOUT TWO-THIRDS FUNDED

ORIENTING PRAYER FOR THE FAITHFUL
There are few practices more spiritually fulfilling than Eucharistic adoration, but a group of volunteers is making prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament nearly transcendent.
Jesse Elpers, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Wichita, said the seed for Wichita Adore Ministries, or WAM, was planted about six years ago with a group organizing Eucharistic adoration.
“And back in 2014 it kind of blew up. Suddenly there were hundreds of people coming to each adoration event,” he said.
Blessings sometimes present challenges.
Last May the diocese was blessed with the ordination of 10 priests who were assigned to numerous parishes, a few of which had not had two priests for many years – or ever.
