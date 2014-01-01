IS THE SCHOOL THE SOLE MISSION OF A PARISH?

ORIENTING PRAYER FOR THE FAITHFUL
There are few practices more spiritually fulfilling than Eucharistic adoration, but a group of volunteers is making prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament nearly transcendent.
Jesse Elpers, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Wichita, said the seed for Wichita Adore Ministries, or WAM, was planted about six years ago with a group organizing Eucharistic adoration.
“And back in 2014 it kind of blew up. Suddenly there were hundreds of people coming to each adoration event,” he said.
“Does this parish exist to run a school? It seems to me, that we are spending too much money and energy on our parish school? What about other activities and ministries? Is the education of our children our only mission?”
These are good questions that came from a middle aged man at a parish town hall meeting. Sometimes we can be so focused on doing something because “we have always done it that way” that we must stop and reassess why.
