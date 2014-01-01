IS THE SCHOOL THE SOLE MISSION OF A PARISH?

“Does this parish exist to run a school? It seems to me, that we are spending too much money and energy on our parish school? What about other activities and ministries? Is the education of our children our only mission?”

These are good questions that came from a middle aged man at a parish town hall meeting. Sometimes we can be so focused on doing something because “we have always done it that way” that we must stop and reassess why.

Continue reading