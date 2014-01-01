SOUTH KOREANS VISIT DIOCESE ON TOUR OF SERVANT OF GOD EMIL KAPAUN SITES

ORIENTING PRAYER FOR THE FAITHFUL
There are few practices more spiritually fulfilling than Eucharistic adoration, but a group of volunteers is making prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament nearly transcendent.
Jesse Elpers, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Wichita, said the seed for Wichita Adore Ministries, or WAM, was planted about six years ago with a group organizing Eucharistic adoration.
“And back in 2014 it kind of blew up. Suddenly there were hundreds of people coming to each adoration event,” he said.
Three representatives from a school in South Korea with ties to Father Emil Kapaun visited sites in the Diocese of Wichita, including Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School, Fr. Kapaun’s namesake, Nov. 26-28.
