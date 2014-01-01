MARRIED COUPLE DON’T LET DISABILITIES GET IN THE WAY OF SERVING THE CHURCH

ORIENTING PRAYER FOR THE FAITHFUL
There are few practices more spiritually fulfilling than Eucharistic adoration, but a group of volunteers is making prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament nearly transcendent.
Jesse Elpers, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Wichita, said the seed for Wichita Adore Ministries, or WAM, was planted about six years ago with a group organizing Eucharistic adoration.
“And back in 2014 it kind of blew up. Suddenly there were hundreds of people coming to each adoration event,” he said.
Continue reading
We met through some friends. We were married in May 1987 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Wichita by Fr. James J. Billinger.
We both have a learning disability, and I am hearing impaired – deaf in one ear, limited hearing in the other ear.
Continue reading