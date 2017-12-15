ORIENTING PRAYER FOR THE FAITHFUL

There are few practices more spiritually fulfilling than Eucharistic adoration, but a group of volunteers is making prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament nearly transcendent.

Jesse Elpers, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Wichita, said the seed for Wichita Adore Ministries, or WAM, was planted about six years ago with a group organizing Eucharistic adoration.

“And back in 2014 it kind of blew up. Suddenly there were hundreds of people coming to each adoration event,” he said.

