BISHOP KEMME: GO TO CONFESSION, USE ADVENT TO ‘MOVE FORWARD’

FATHER SHAWN MCKNIGHT NAMED BISHOP OF DIOCESE OF JEFFERSON CITY
Bishop-elect W. Shawn McKnight said at a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 21, that he is leaving the Diocese of Wichita, “which has nourished my faith and vocation as a priest, and has served as my home,” and is being given by Pope Francis “to you in service to God to teach, sanctify and shepherd the people of our local church.”
His appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri, was announced earlier that morning in Washington, D.C....
Continue reading
One of the church’s most recently canonized saint and the only one canonized on American soil, St. Junipero Serra was apparently fond of saying, “Always Forward,” or in his native Spanish, Siempre Adelante! It is this expression that I think beautifully captures for us a true Advent spirit.
The church and her people, claimed for Christ in baptism, anointed with the Holy Spirit in Confirmation and daily nourished in the Most Holy Eucharist, is a pilgrim people, moving through history on her way to the ultimate encounter with God in Christ, Jesus.
Continue reading