BISHOP KEMME: GO TO CONFESSION, USE ADVENT TO ‘MOVE FORWARD’

One of the church’s most recently canonized saint and the only one canonized on American soil, St. Junipero Serra was apparently fond of saying, “Always Forward,” or in his native Spanish, Siempre Adelante! It is this expression that I think beautifully captures for us a true Advent spirit.

The church and her people, claimed for Christ in baptism, anointed with the Holy Spirit in Confirmation and daily nourished in the Most Holy Eucharist, is a pilgrim people, moving through history on her way to the ultimate encounter with God in Christ, Jesus.

Continue reading