FATHER SHAWN MCKNIGHT NAMED BISHOP OF DIOCESE OF JEFFERSON CITY

Bishop-elect W. Shawn McKnight said at a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 21, that he is leaving the Diocese of Wichita, “which has nourished my faith and vocation as a priest, and has served as my home,” and is being given by Pope Francis “to you in service to God to teach, sanctify and shepherd the people of our local church.”
His appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri, was announced earlier that morning in Washington, D.C....
Continue reading

JON LEONETTI TO SPEAK AT CONFERENCE JAN. 19-20

The Spiritual Life Center will host a new program next month called the “Catholic Faith Conference: Catholicism Beyond the Pew.”
The special event features nationally recognized Catholic speaker Jon Leonetti along with several excellent diocesan presenters.
Continue reading

  • Church #3
    Church #3 Dedicated in Cunningham
  • Christmas Eve in Pittsburg
    Christmas Eve in Pittsburg Mass at OLL to be televised
  • First vows
    First vows Chastity, poverty, obedience

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up