FATHER SHAWN MCKNIGHT NAMED BISHOP OF DIOCESE OF JEFFERSON CITY

Bishop-elect W. Shawn McKnight said at a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 21, that he is leaving the Diocese of Wichita, “which has nourished my faith and vocation as a priest, and has served as my home,” and is being given by Pope Francis “to you in service to God to teach, sanctify and shepherd the people of our local church.”
His appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri, was announced earlier that morning in Washington, D.C....
YOUNG ADULT COMMUNITY DINNER AND DANCE DEC. 15

In the spirit of Pope Francis, who has shared his love for dancing, Salt & Light, Wichita’s Catholic young adults group, is embracing that and hosting, “The Pope Likes to Tango: Young Adult Dinner and Dance” Friday, Dec. 15.
  • Church #3
    Church #3 Dedicated in Cunningham
  • Christmas Eve in Pittsburg
    Christmas Eve in Pittsburg Mass at OLL to be televised
  • First vows
    First vows Chastity, poverty, obedience

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

