UNITED CATHOLIC STEWARDSHIP MEANS COMMITTING TO GROW IN VIRTUE

FATHER SHAWN MCKNIGHT NAMED BISHOP OF DIOCESE OF JEFFERSON CITY
Bishop-elect W. Shawn McKnight said at a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 21, that he is leaving the Diocese of Wichita, “which has nourished my faith and vocation as a priest, and has served as my home,” and is being given by Pope Francis “to you in service to God to teach, sanctify and shepherd the people of our local church.”
His appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri, was announced earlier that morning in Washington, D.C....
Bernard of Clairvaux saw spiritual blindness, not being able to see Christ, as the result of spending too much time and energy on pursuits of little or no significance. Not only can individuals become spiritually blind but dioceses can lose their way in pursuing ministries and activities of “little or no significance.”
