FATHER SHAWN MCKNIGHT NAMED BISHOP OF DIOCESE OF JEFFERSON CITY

Bishop-elect W. Shawn McKnight said at a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 21, that he is leaving the Diocese of Wichita, “which has nourished my faith and vocation as a priest, and has served as my home,” and is being given by Pope Francis “to you in service to God to teach, sanctify and shepherd the people of our local church.”
His appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri, was announced earlier that morning in Washington, D.C....
Continue reading

THE STEWARDSHIP FOR OUR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Weekly, sometimes daily, I cringe. I am the director of the Office of Stewardship in the Diocese of Wichita, and I cringe when someone from outside the diocese calls asks, “Tell me about your tuition-free Catholic schools.”
Drawing a deep breath, I, “We don’t have tuition-free Catholic schools. Working together, all of the parishioners of the diocese assist parents who desire a Catholic education for their children, but nothing is free. In fact, our Catholic schools are provided at a very great cost to our parishes, but it is worth it!”
Continue reading

  • Church #3
    Church #3 Dedicated in Cunningham
  • Christmas Eve in Pittsburg
    Christmas Eve in Pittsburg Mass at OLL to be televised
  • First vows
    First vows Chastity, poverty, obedience

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up