THE STEWARDSHIP FOR OUR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Weekly, sometimes daily, I cringe. I am the director of the Office of Stewardship in the Diocese of Wichita, and I cringe when someone from outside the diocese calls asks, “Tell me about your tuition-free Catholic schools.”

Drawing a deep breath, I, “We don’t have tuition-free Catholic schools. Working together, all of the parishioners of the diocese assist parents who desire a Catholic education for their children, but nothing is free. In fact, our Catholic schools are provided at a very great cost to our parishes, but it is worth it!”

Continue reading