THE STEWARDSHIP FOR OUR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

FATHER SHAWN MCKNIGHT NAMED BISHOP OF DIOCESE OF JEFFERSON CITY
Bishop-elect W. Shawn McKnight said at a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 21, that he is leaving the Diocese of Wichita, “which has nourished my faith and vocation as a priest, and has served as my home,” and is being given by Pope Francis “to you in service to God to teach, sanctify and shepherd the people of our local church.”
His appointment as the next bishop of the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri, was announced earlier that morning in Washington, D.C....
Weekly, sometimes daily, I cringe. I am the director of the Office of Stewardship in the Diocese of Wichita, and I cringe when someone from outside the diocese calls asks, “Tell me about your tuition-free Catholic schools.”
Drawing a deep breath, I, “We don’t have tuition-free Catholic schools. Working together, all of the parishioners of the diocese assist parents who desire a Catholic education for their children, but nothing is free. In fact, our Catholic schools are provided at a very great cost to our parishes, but it is worth it!”
