ANNIVERSARY OF FIVE ASC LIBERIAN MARTYRS REMEMBERED BY ADORERS

BISHOP, PRIESTS CELEBRATE MASS IN A ‘PLACE OF DARKNESS’
A Mass was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 28, in a place of “darkness” by Bishop Carl A. Kemme and seven priests of the Diocese of Wichita.
Catholics worship God who is light and life, Bishop Kemme said in his homily. “But the evil one and those who succumb to his temptations in attempt to thwart God’s creative plan and to sully his work, allow darkness and death to enter the garden of paradise.”
The ancient battle between light and darkness continues in us personally and in our culture, he said, and especially affects the innocent lives of the unborn.
Five Adorers of the Blood of Christ killed 25 years ago while serving as missionaries in civil war-torn Liberia were honored last week.
Sisters Barbara Ann Muttra and Mary Joel Kolmer were ambushed on Oct. 20, 1992 while attempting to drive an employee to the safety of his home. Three days later the three remaining Adorers serving in Liberia at that time – Sisters Shirley Kolmer, Agnes Mueller, and Kathleen McGuire – were ordered out of their home and killed by rebel forces. All were from southern Illinois.
