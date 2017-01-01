MARCH FOR LIFE REGISTRATION OPEN

BISHOP, PRIESTS CELEBRATE MASS IN A ‘PLACE OF DARKNESS’

A Mass was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 28, in a place of “darkness” by Bishop Carl A. Kemme and seven priests of the Diocese of Wichita.

Catholics worship God who is light and life, Bishop Kemme said in his homily. “But the evil one and those who succumb to his temptations in attempt to thwart God’s creative plan and to sully his work, allow darkness and death to enter the garden of paradise.”

The ancient battle between light and darkness continues in us personally and in our culture, he said, and especially affects the innocent lives of the unborn.

