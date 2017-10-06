BISHOP INVITES FAITHFUL TO MASS, ROSARY OCT. 13

This past Saturday, I returned to Wichita along with 92 others from a pilgrimage to Portugal, Spain, and France. There we visited and prayed at two of the main Marian shrines in the world, Fatima and Lourdes. It was a profound experience to offer Mass at those shrines and to join with thousands from all over the world in the nightly rosary processions.

We also visited several other places including Santiago de Compostela, Burgos, Salamanca, and Avila, where we visited and prayed at the tomb of St. Teresa of Jesus. Our 11-day pilgrimage was a time of many graces and blessings which will no doubt work within us for many years to come.

In light of this recent Marian pilgrimage, I wanted to share a few thoughts with you about the rosary, which the church offers us for our appreciation and reflection during the month of October.

