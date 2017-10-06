BISHOP INVITES FAITHFUL TO MASS, ROSARY OCT. 13

PRIESTS TO PENITENTS: ‘BE NOT AFRAID!’
A few weeks ago the Catholic Advance emailed the priests of the Diocese of Wichita asking them to contribute to a story about “What Father wants you to know about Confession.”
Their responses made it clear that pastors truly care about the souls of their parishioners and that they are happy you are in the confessional.
Those who fear confession – as most do – might remember what Jesus said to the terrified apostles in a boat being tossed about by a storm: “It is I; do not be afraid.”
This past Saturday, I returned to Wichita along with 92 others from a pilgrimage to Portugal, Spain, and France. There we visited and prayed at two of the main Marian shrines in the world, Fatima and Lourdes. It was a profound experience to offer Mass at those shrines and to join with thousands from all over the world in the nightly rosary processions.
We also visited several other places including Santiago de Compostela, Burgos, Salamanca, and Avila, where we visited and prayed at the tomb of St. Teresa of Jesus. Our 11-day pilgrimage was a time of many graces and blessings which will no doubt work within us for many years to come.
In light of this recent Marian pilgrimage, I wanted to share a few thoughts with you about the rosary, which the church offers us for our appreciation and reflection during the month of October.
