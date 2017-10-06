SALINA’S BISHOP MOVED TO TUCSON, ARIZONA

PRIESTS TO PENITENTS: ‘BE NOT AFRAID!’
A few weeks ago the Catholic Advance emailed the priests of the Diocese of Wichita asking them to contribute to a story about “What Father wants you to know about Confession.”
Their responses made it clear that pastors truly care about the souls of their parishioners and that they are happy you are in the confessional.
Those who fear confession – as most do – might remember what Jesus said to the terrified apostles in a boat being tossed about by a storm: “It is I; do not be afraid.”
The Most Rev. Edward Joseph Weisenburger, bishop of the Diocese of Salina, has been named bishop of the Diocese of Tucson, Arizona.
The Holy See made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 3, in Rome. Bishop Weisenburger was notified last week by the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Pierre Christophe, that Pope Francis was moving him to Tucson.
Bishop Weisenburger’s neighbor, Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, the ordinary of the Diocese of Phoenix, was transferred to Arizona in 2003, after being ordained coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Wichita in 1999.
