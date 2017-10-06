PRIESTS TO PENITENTS: ‘BE NOT AFRAID!’

A few weeks ago the Catholic Advance emailed the priests of the Diocese of Wichita asking them to contribute to a story about “What Father wants you to know about Confession.”
Their responses made it clear that pastors truly care about the souls of their parishioners and that they are happy you are in the confessional.
Those who fear confession – as most do – might remember what Jesus said to the terrified apostles in a boat being tossed about by a storm: “It is I; do not be afraid.”
THREE ASCS CELEBRATE GOLDEN JUBILEES

Three Adorers of the Blood of Christ celebrated their 50th jubilees this summer at the Wichita Center. Marking a half-century of profession were Sisters Deborah Schovanec, Bernadette Hotze and Frances Pytlik.
