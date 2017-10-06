PRIESTS TO PENITENTS: ‘BE NOT AFRAID!’

A few weeks ago the Catholic Advance emailed the priests of the Diocese of Wichita asking them to contribute to a story about “What Father wants you to know about Confession.”
Their responses made it clear that pastors truly care about the souls of their parishioners and that they are happy you are in the confessional.
Those who fear confession – as most do – might remember what Jesus said to the terrified apostles in a boat being tossed about by a storm: “It is I; do not be afraid.”
HELP READILY AVAILABLE FOR WOMEN, CHILDREN SUBJECT TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Keri McGregor wants to enlighten the public about domestic violence for two reasons: to help victims, and to help loved ones and friends identify and aid victims.
McGregor, director of Catholic Charities’ Harbor House, a diocesan ministry, said domestic violence is a huge problem in Sedgwick County.
  • Getting their church back
    Getting their church back Renovated in Pittsburg
  • Oklahoma to Guatemala
    Oklahoma to Guatemala Fr. Rother beatified
  • Gulf coast to Kansas
    Gulf coast to Kansas Fleeing hurricanes

