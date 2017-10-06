LORD, PLEASE SAVE US FROM OUR MANY DESIRES

PRIESTS TO PENITENTS: ‘BE NOT AFRAID!’
A few weeks ago the Catholic Advance emailed the priests of the Diocese of Wichita asking them to contribute to a story about “What Father wants you to know about Confession.”
Their responses made it clear that pastors truly care about the souls of their parishioners and that they are happy you are in the confessional.
Those who fear confession – as most do – might remember what Jesus said to the terrified apostles in a boat being tossed about by a storm: “It is I; do not be afraid.”
“You changed my life Father!” she said again. “I will never forget what you said to me after our parish’s mission at Saint John the Baptist. The gentle, yet firm way that you assured me that I was loved by God, was exactly what I needed at that time in my life, and it changed the way I thought about God and about me. Thank you! You are wonderful!”
I was embarrassed. Not only am I not the perfect priest she was exalting about in the parking lot, I really and truly was not the priest she thought I was….
