BISHOP KEMME GATHERING HIS FLOCK, LISTENING

Bishop Carl A. Kemme heard about the desires and the expectations of a group of young Wichita area adults during a listening session Monday night at a Theology on Tap event in Loft 150 in Old Town.
It was the fourth since the opening session Sunday, Aug. 27, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Wichita. A listening session was held Thursday, Sept. 7, in Spanish at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Bishop Kemme announced the listening sessions after returning from The Joy in the Gospel in America Convocation held July 1-4 in Orlando, Florida. The gatherings of the faithful, held throughout the diocese, are a way “for us to listen to the Holy Spirit speaking through the entire community of faith,” he said last month.
ANNUAL WEDDING ANNIVERSARY MASS OCT. 8

Couples from throughout the Diocese of Wichita will gather to remember and renew their wedding vows Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Jake Samour said the event is always a great moment for the diocese. “The Mass is a way to celebrate and witness to the truth of the Sacrament of Marriage – without saying or speaking any words,” he said.
