WHY MY NON-CATHOLIC FRIEND SUPPORTS CATHOLIC SCHOOL EDUCATION

BISHOP KEMME GATHERING HIS FLOCK, LISTENING

Bishop Carl A. Kemme heard about the desires and the expectations of a group of young Wichita area adults during a listening session Monday night at a Theology on Tap event in Loft 150 in Old Town.

It was the fourth since the opening session Sunday, Aug. 27, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Wichita. A listening session was held Thursday, Sept. 7, in Spanish at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.

Bishop Kemme announced the listening sessions after returning from The Joy in the Gospel in America Convocation held July 1-4 in Orlando, Florida. The gatherings of the faithful, held throughout the diocese, are a way “for us to listen to the Holy Spirit speaking through the entire community of faith,” he said last month.

